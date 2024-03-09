GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mayawati’s statement casts a shadow on BRS-BSP tie-up

There is no clarity from BSP State leaders on whether the proposed alliance in Telangana would continue

March 09, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated March 10, 2024 03:34 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BSP National President Mayawati. File.

BSP National President Mayawati. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The clarification of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati that BSP will not have electoral alliance with any other party for the Parliament elections has cast a shadow on the proposed alliance between the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Telangana.

Ms. Maywati posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) that “The rumours of forming electoral alliances or a third front is completely false and misleading news. The media should maintain its credibility by not giving such mischievous news. People should also remain cautious.”

This comes a few days after BSP State chief R.S. Praveen Kumar met former Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao and announced an electoral alliance for the ensuing Parliament elections. After the meeting, Mr. Praveen Kumar had said he would keep his boss informed about the deliberations while KCR too expressed his desire to speak to Ms. Mayawati.

Whether Ms. Mayawati’s clarification affects the alliance in Telangana or was her tweet aimed at parties in Uttar Pradesh is not clear. BSP leaders were not available for comment. Ms. Mayawati has fewer stakes in Telangana and it is because of Mr. Praveen Kumar’s entry that the BSP has shot into the limelight again. However, he lost the Assembly elections in Sirpur Kagaznagar constituency in Adilabad where the SC and ST population is the highest.

