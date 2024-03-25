GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokesh and Pemmasani assure double engine growth for Mangalagiri constituency

All basic facilities like roads, underground drainage, drinking water and rythu bazars will be provided for the Mangalagiri people, assures TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

March 25, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:56 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
TDP general secretary and contesting candidate from Mangalagiri constituency Nara Lokesh along with the party Guntur Lok Sabha candidate Pemmasani Chandrasekhar pulling Sri Lakshminarasimha’s chariot during Radhotsavam, on Monday.

The TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, on Monday, promised that he and party’s Guntur Parliamentary constituency candidate Pemmasani Chandrasekhar will work like a double engine to develop Mangalagiri Assembly constituency at a fast pace. 

Mr. Lokesh and Mr. Pemmasani had an interaction with the residents of Pinewood Apartments in Tadepalli of Mangalagiri Assembly segment as part of the ongoing election campaign on Monday. On this occasion, Mr. Lokesh assured them that all the basic facilities like roads, underground drainage, drinking water and rythu bazars will be provided for the Mangalagiri people that will meet their needs for another 20 years.

“We have the masterplan to develop this area to create all the necessary basic amenities and we will take Mangalagiri on a fast development pace if you all elect both of us with a huge majority,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Stating that only two families have been ruling Mangalagiri for the past 25 years, he asked whether there was any development in the area during this period. He alleged that the local MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has in fact taken Mangalagiri back by filing false cases against the locals. Mr. Lokesh said that not even a single drain has been built during this period.

Explaining that the previous TDP government launched works to provide safe drinking water for the locals, Mr. Lokesh alleged that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy brought all these works to a grinding halt. The situation is so pathetic that even a water facility could not be provided for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Mangalagiri, he said.

