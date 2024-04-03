GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla files nomination in Kota

Mr. Birla is a two-time MP from Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency, serving in the capacity since 2014

April 03, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP candidate from Kota constituency Om Birla files nomination for Lok Sabha polls, in Kota, Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP candidate from Kota constituency Om Birla files nomination for Lok Sabha polls, in Kota, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday filed his nomination papers as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in Rajasthan’s Kota, while expressing confidence about his victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Birla is a two-time MP from Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency, serving in the capacity since 2014.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP State president C.P. Joshi and State Ministers Kirodi Lal Meena and Madan Dilawar accompanied Mr. Birla during the filing of papers. Mr. Birla earlier addressed a public meeting at Nayapura Road in the city and claimed that the BJP would once again win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

Mr. Birla said the Lok Sabha had functioned effectively and passed the maximum number of Bills during his tenure. He said the NDA government at the Centre had brought significant changes in the country since 2014 and ensured poverty alleviation, fast progress and infrastructure development.

The Lok Sabha Speaker assured the people of Kota that a greenfield airport would be constructed shortly in the city to serve their needs and promote tourism and commercial activities in the Hadoti region. He said the previous Congress regime in the State had failed to get clearance for the airport.

Mr. Birla is pitted at the Kota-Bundi seat against firebrand Gujjar leader Prahlad Gunjal, who switched from the BJP to the Congress recently and has received support from his long-time rival and veteran Congress leader of Hadoti, Shanti Dhariwal.

Mr. Gunjal was earlier elected twice to the State Assembly on the BJP’s ticket.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Rajasthan / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.