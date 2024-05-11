Lok Sabha polls | Voter turnout in Phase 3 at 65.68%, says ECI

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections stood at 65.68%, the Election Commission said on May 11. The poll panel had given a similar voter turnout figure on May 8, a day after the third phase of voting took place.

In a statement on May 11, EC said 66.89% of men, 64.4% of women and 25.2% of the registered transgender voters turned up at polling stations. In the third phase, 17.24 crore citizens, including 8.85 crore men and 8.39 crore women, were eligible to vote.

Voting for the third phase was held on May 7 in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence. In phase three of the 2019 parliamentary polls, the turnout of voters was 68.4%.