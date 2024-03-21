Lok Sabha polls | Seizures in Karnataka cross ₹27 crore in four days

March 21, 2024 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission has made total seizures worth over ₹7 crore in the last 24 hours. With this, the total seizures since March 16 when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka touched ₹27.62 crore. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals.

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹5.85 crore, while liquor worth ₹21.48 crore, narcotics worth ₹15.21 lakh, and freebies worth ₹ 5.87 lakh were seized, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.

A total of 205 FIRs have been registered with regard to seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and freebies.