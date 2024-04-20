GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | PM Modi’s name synonymous with trust and guarantee: Eknath Shinde

‘I do not think there is any effort required to defeat the Congress. They have already lost this election,’ Maharashtra CM says

April 20, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

Purnima Sah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during a public gathering in Nanded, Maharashtra on April 20. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also seen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during a public gathering in Nanded, Maharashtra on April 20. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed a public meeting called by the Vijay Sankalp Sabha and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nanded on April 20.

Abki baar, phir ek baar (this time, once again). The citizens of this country are eager to bring Prime Minister Modi to power for the third time because they want to vote for ‘Viksit Bharat’. Modi’s name is the synonym of ‘trust’ and ‘guarantee’ in this country,” Mr. Shinde said.

Mr. Shinde attacked the Congress for being a party of only talk and no action. “Congress keeps claiming, making slogans on eradicating poverty, but has poverty ended? In fact, the poor have suffered more under their regime. It is only PM Modi who pulled 25 crore people out of poverty and gave free ration to 80 crore people for five years. For the sake of the development of this country, we need Narendra Modi as India’s Prime Minister once again,” Mr. Shinde said.

“Voting for Modi in this election means voting for the development of the nation. PM Modi has worked day and night to bring the country’s economy from 11th to fifth position. His aim is to put India in the spot of the third largest economy in the world,” the Maharashtra CM said.

“While Modi is busy transforming India, the Congress is tangled in a fight within itself. They are busy with their own internal issues. What guarantee and assurance can they offer with this mindset? I do not think there is any effort required to defeat the Congress. They have already lost this election,” Mr. Shinde said.

“They (the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance or INDIA) say they have Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Stalin, Kejriwal. So, we tell them, we have the ‘Modi guarantee’ which has given roti, kapda aur makaan (food, clothing and shelter)....Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are marching ahead to achieve Ram Rajya in this country, and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is just a step forward to that,” Mr. Shinde said.

