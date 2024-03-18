Lok Sabha polls | PM Modi to hold roadshow in Palakkad in Kerala on March 19

March 18, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take out a roadshow in Palakkad town in Kerala on March 19 (Tuesday) morning as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha election campaign.

Apart from BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran, party candidate in Palakkad constituency, C. Krishnakumar, will accompany Mr. Modi in an open vehicle.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Mercy College grounds by a chopper at 10.10 a.m. He will begin the roadshow from Anjuvilakku junction and will proceed to Head Post Office along the Court Road. The show is likely to end by 11 a.m.

The BJP took out a vehicle rally through the town on March 18 (Monday) afternoon heralding the Prime Minister to Palakkad.

Hundreds of BJP workers from different parts of the district are expected to reach the town on March 19 morning. They will line up along the Court Road to greet Mr. Modi.

Security tightened

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of Mr. Modi’s visit. Apart from the additional deployment of personnel, the police enhanced surveillance across the town and posted personnel in mufti at all buildings along the route of the roadshow.

The police have banned the use of drones, kites and gas balloons on Monday and Tuesday in the district in view of Mr. Modi’s visit.

There will be traffic restrictions in Palakkad town from 6 a.m. to 12 mid-day on Tuesday. No vehicles or persons will be allowed from Anjuvilakku junction to the Head Post Office.

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Fort Maidan and IMA junction from Civil Station road. However, emergency vehicles such as ambulances will be exempted. Ambulances coming to District Hospital should take a diversion from IMA junction and should enter the hospital compound through its back gate.

Authorities have urged students and parents going for examinations to arrange their journey with the restrictions in mind.