Lok Sabha elections in Kerala | Voter turnout updated to 71.16%

April 27, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The polling percentage for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala has been updated to 71.16%. The “final official” figures for Friday’s elections will be made available soon, the office of Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said on April 27 after issuing the update.

As per the latest update, of the total electorate of 2,77,49,159 crore, 1,97,48,764 voters exercised their franchise on April 26. This includes 1,02,81,005 women, 94,67,612 men and 147 transgender voters. 71.72% of women voters, 70.57% of male voters and 40.05% of transgender voted on Friday.

1,65,205 voters made use of the home voting facility. Postal votes cast by voters engaged in essential services and government officials numbered 39,111.

As per the latest data, Vadakara has recorded the highest poll percentage. Pathanamthitta remains at the bottom of the list. Alappuzha remains the only southern district with poll percentage above 70%.

In an 8.15 p.m. update on April 26, poll officials had pegged the percentage at 70.35%. Although the polling had formally ended at 6 p.m. on Friday, booths in some of the constituencies had continued polling on account of the voters who were still in queue.

The constituency-wise percentage is as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram: 66.46%

Attingal: 69.40%

Kollam: 68.09%

Pathanamthitta: 63.35%

Mavelikkara: 65.91%

Alappuzha: 74.90%

Kottayam: 65.60%

Idukki: 66.53%

Ernakulam: 68.27%

Chalakkudy: 71.84%

Thrissur: 72.79%

Palakkad: 73.37%

Alathur: 73.20%

Ponnani: 69.21%

Malappuram: 72.90%

Kozhikode: 75.42%

Wayanad: 73.48%

Vadakara: 78.08%

Kannur: 76.92

Kasaragod: 75.94%