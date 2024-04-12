Lok Sabha polls | INDIA bloc held together by “glue of corruption”, says BJP

April 12, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Even as the INDIA bloc held a rally in Tamil Nadu on April 12, the BJP attacked the Opposition coalition, terming it an alliance held together “by the glue of corruption”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the “Gandhis are the most corrupt” family and raised the 2G spectrum case involving the then-Telecom Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A. Raja, as he targeted both Opposition parties.

‘Robber of public money’

The Opposition has refuted charges of corruption by pointing to the acquittal of all accused, including Mr. Raja, in the 2G case. Mr. Bhatia, however, noted that the Supreme Court had cancelled all the 122 licenses allotted due to malpractices, and expressed confidence that the Delhi High Court would consider the Central Bureau of Investigation’s appeal and convict the guilty.

He alleged that the DMK stands for “deceit, malpractice and kleptomania”, adding that the Dravidian party is a habitual “robber” of public money. He noted that DMK leader V. Senthilbalaji continued to be a Minister in the Tamil Nadu government for months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a corruption case.

‘Sowing religious discord’

Mr. Bhatia also referred to the alleged insult of Sanatan Dharma by Mr. Raja and fellow DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, and the silence maintained by the Congress over it, accusing the Opposition of “sowing religious discord and division”.

In contrast, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dubbed Tamil Nadu as India’s pride and visited its temples as part of special rituals in the run up to the Ram temple’s consecration ceremony to foster brotherhood as enshrined in the Constitution.

The INDIA bloc rally in Tamil Nadu is to be addressed by the State’s Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.