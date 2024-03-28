GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha Polls | Expenditure observers and Police observers take charge in Dharmapuri

March 28, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 11:08 am IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Vivek Syiem, IPS has been appointed as the Police observer for the six assembly constituencies here. The public may meet him at Room No. 2, PWD Travellers Bungalow from 10 a.m to 11 a.m., on alternate Fridays; contact him at 9363065268 or via email at observerpolicedpi@gmail.com; or through the contact officer Jawahar Kumar on 94431 55011.

Similarly, Election Expenditure Observer Pramod Nayak, IRS has been appointed for Palacode, Paapireddipatti, and Harur constituencies. Mr. Nayak can be contacted at Room No. 1, Powergrid guest house, Indur, Nallampalli from 10 am to 12 noon; or by phone on 9363775256; or via email on expobserverdpi2@gmail.com.

Santosh Kumar, IRS has been appointed as the Expenditure Observer for Pennagaram Dharmapuri and Mettur constituencies; and can be met at Room No.3, Powergrid guest house, Indur, Nallampalli from 10 a.m to 12 noon; or through phone on 9363876628 or via email on expobserverdpi@gmail.com.

