GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Election officials check Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter at Thaloor in the Nilgiris

April 15, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 07:23 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The helicopter through which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nilgiris, being checked by the Election Commission’s Flying Squad officials, on Monday.

The helicopter through which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nilgiris, being checked by the Election Commission’s Flying Squad officials, on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Election officials checked the helicopter of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Thaloor – a village along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in the Nilgiris on Monday morning.

Mr. Gandhi was subject to checking by election officials when his chopper landed in the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science in Thaloor on Monday. Following this, Mr. Gandhi interacted with students in the college and took selfies with them.

He then visited a local church where plantation workers and labourers had gathered. After a brief interaction, Mr. Gandhi urged them to vote for the INDIA bloc, before departing for Wayanad in Kerala where he is set to campaign.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / national politics / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.