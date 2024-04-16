GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | DMK’s election manifesto promises measures to meet Coimbatore’s infrastructure and industrial needs

April 16, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 07:44 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Ganapathi P. Rajkumar (right), the DMK’s Coimbatore candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, with the election manifesto on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa (left) is in the picture.

Ganapathi P. Rajkumar (right), the DMK’s Coimbatore candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, with the election manifesto on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa (left) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan_ S

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) released its election manifesto for Coimbatore on Tuesday promising action to address the infrastructure, connectivity, industrial, and skilling needs of the constituency.

T.R.B. Rajaa, the Minister in-charge for the constituency, told presspersons that the promises are grouped under six major categories - urban infrastructure and governance, social infrastructure and tourism, connectivity, climate change and water, education and skilling, and industry.

The possibility of extending the metro rail project to Tiruppur, setting up of sewage treatment plants at water bodies, desilting water bodies, a cricket stadium for Coimbatore, banking for wind power, and expediting widening of the Neelambur-Madukkarai bypass are among the main promises, he said.

The manifesto is called ‘Kovai Rising’ as it lays foundation for the future growth of the constituency, he added.

Mr. Rajaa said that DMK had always fulfilled all its election promises and people had faith in its manifesto and hence there was no need for a timeline for the promises mentioned in the manifesto.

Regarding the manifesto released by the BJP candidate K. Annamalai, which has 100 promises to be implemented in 500 days, Mr. Rajaa said the BJP was in power for more than 3,500 days, but did not fulfil its promises during this period.

Coimbatore / General Elections 2024 / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

