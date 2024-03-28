GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | DMK prefers model code violation complaint against BJP leader Annamalai

March 28, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 07:03 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
BJP state president K. Annamalai. File

BJP state president K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Race Course Raghunath of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has preferred a complaint with the District Collector against BJP state president and BJP candidate for Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency K. Annamalai of violating the code of conduct and for filing an affidavit undermining his assets.

In a complaint, he said that Election Commission of India had clearly stated that only five people should accompany the candidate while filing nomination. Whereas Mr. Annamalai chose to enter the nomination filing hall with over 50 people. He also said that Mr. Annamalai’s affidavit shows lesser value of assets. Hence, he sought the ECI to disqualify Mr. Annamalai and reject his nomination.

