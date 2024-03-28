GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | BJP flayed for nominating murder accused in Tenkasi

March 28, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 07:03 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalingarayar family in Zamin Uthukuli in Pollachi has flayed the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) and its state president K. Annamalai for nominating John Pandian from the Tenkasi Lok Sabha seat.

In a post On WhatsApp, Kalingarayar family namely Aruraj Kalingarayar, Sidharath AMR Kalingarayar, Vishnu Kalingarayar have condemned Annamalai for nominating John Pandian for the Tenkasi Lok Sabha seat on lotus symbol.

Kalingarayar is known as the identity of the Kongu Community and was running the Lakshmi Vilas Mills and his son Vivek alias Vivekanandan was brutally murdered by the henchmen of John Pandian on August 17, 1993.

The WhatsApp post has gone viral. The post also vowed that both John Pandian and K. Annamalai would be defeated in the Lok Sabha polls.

