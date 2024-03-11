GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls battle between good and evil like Mahabharat: Naqvi

Addressing party workers in Murshidabad, the former Union minister asserted that PM will win as he represents ‘cultural nationalism with a commitment to country’s safety, prosperity, and empowerment of all’

March 11, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - Baharampur (West Bengal)

PTI
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi campaigned for the party ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on March 10, 2024.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi campaigned for the party ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on March 11 drew parallels between the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and Mahabharat, saying the elections will be a battle between the "good and evil" and "virtue and unfairness".

Addressing party workers in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the former Union minister asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win this battle as he represents "cultural nationalism with a commitment to the country's safety, prosperity, and empowerment of all".

"Modi ji has upheld the flag of justice, morality, and righteousness just like the Pandavas. He has replaced the political prevarication of phony seculars with his priority on equitable development. However, the Kauravas are trying to tarnish the global glory of Bharat," Mr. Naqvi said.

The BJP leader held a party worker's conference, meetings of the core committee and election management committee, and other election-related programmes in Baharampur, the district headquarters.

He stated that by removing all obstacles from the path of progress, PM Modi is preserving the country's divinity and dignity.

In an apparent dig at the Congress and TMC, Mr. Naqvi said the "gang of dynasty" cannot hijack the "glory of democracy".

Lambasting the Congress-led Opposition INDIA bloc, Mr. Naqvi said that the "Congress' godi gang" has become a "cartel of corrupts".

He asserted that PM Modi's charisma will prevail over everyone.

Mr. Naqvi said that the Muslim community has converted its "fashion of defeating the BJP" into the "passion to support the BJP".

"Muslims have realised that when PM Modi has not discriminated against them in terms of development, why should they not vote for the BJP? This revolutionary change has sent the communal contractors of votes into pain and sorrow," he added.

Related Topics

election / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics

