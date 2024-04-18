GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | A total of ₹2.57 crore in cash; gold and silver worth ₹1.03 crore seized in Kanniyakumari constituency

Flying squad and static surveillance teams made the seizures; 16 cases were also booked for offences of printing political notices and banners without permission  

April 18, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI 

The Hindu Bureau
Sand sculpture to ensure 100 per cent voting created at Muttam beach in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday.

Sand sculpture to ensure 100 per cent voting created at Muttam beach in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Flying Squad Teams (FST) and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) deployed in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency jointly confiscated a total of ₹2.57 crore, as of Thursday, April 17, 2024. 

Each of the six assembly constituencies were allocated three FST teams. In addition to this, 18 SST teams were deployed. Besides, an additional 36 FST and 36 SST teams were on board along with six video teams.

From the day the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the district to April 17, the teams seized a total ₹2.57 crore in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth ₹1.03 crore.

The constituency-wise breakup of the seized cash is: ₹51.41 lakh from Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency, ₹49.37 lakh from Nagercoil constituency, ₹41.45 lakh from Colachel constituency, ₹16.44 lakh from Padmanabhapuram constituency, ₹51.22 lakh from Vilavancode constituency and ₹47.51 lakh from Killiyur constituency. 

Further, 16 cases were booked for offences of printing political notices and banners without permission.  

