Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha elections 2024 - Phase 1 in Pictures | How Indian leaders voted

April 19, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Voting for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 in 102 constituencies, across 17 States and four Union Territories. 

Here are a few pictures that depict how and where political leaders voted.

Photo: Special arrangement

Assam Jatiya Parishad (INDIA constituent) candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, Lurinjyoti Gogoi after casting his vote at Laipuli ME School booth under Tinsukia Assembly segment.

Photo: Special arrangement

Sitting Tura MP and National People’s Party candidate Agatha K Sangma in a queue after reaching Walbakgre polling station to cast her vote, in Meghalaya.

Photo: Special arrangement

Assam BJP candidate from Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency, Ranjit Dutta after casting his vote.

Photo: Special arrangement

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra before casting his vote at a polling booth in his native village, Dhani Kriparam, in Sikar district.

Photo: Special arrangement

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party supremo Hanuman Beniwal, who is INDIA bloc candidate from Nagaur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan, after casting his vote in his native village Barangaon, in Nagaur district, Rajasthan.

Photo: Special arrangement

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, accompanied by his wife, cast votes at a polling booth in C-Scheme locality in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Photo: Special arrangement

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari after casting her vote in Jaipur.

Photo: Special arrangement

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma casts his vote at a polling booth at Siddharth Nagar, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Photo: Special arrangement

BJP candidate in West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency Biplab Kumar Deb casts his vote at a polling station, in Udaipur, in Gomati district, Tripura.

Photo: Rahul Karmakar

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma drove to the Walbakgre polling station, in Tura, and waited for almost three hours to cast his vote.

