Lok Sabha elections 2024 - Phase 1 in Pictures | How Indian leaders voted

April 19, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Voting for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 in 102 constituencies, across 17 States and four Union Territories.

Here are a few pictures that depict how and where political leaders voted.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (INDIA constituent) candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, Lurinjyoti Gogoi after casting his vote at Laipuli ME School booth under Tinsukia Assembly segment.

Sitting Tura MP and National People’s Party candidate Agatha K Sangma in a queue after reaching Walbakgre polling station to cast her vote, in Meghalaya.

Assam BJP candidate from Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency, Ranjit Dutta after casting his vote.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra before casting his vote at a polling booth in his native village, Dhani Kriparam, in Sikar district.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party supremo Hanuman Beniwal, who is INDIA bloc candidate from Nagaur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan, after casting his vote in his native village Barangaon, in Nagaur district, Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, accompanied by his wife, cast votes at a polling booth in C-Scheme locality in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari after casting her vote in Jaipur.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma casts his vote at a polling booth at Siddharth Nagar, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

BJP candidate in West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency Biplab Kumar Deb casts his vote at a polling station, in Udaipur, in Gomati district, Tripura.