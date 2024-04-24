GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha 2024 | Will create crores of 'lakhpatis' if INDIA bloc wins, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that in the ten years of PM Modi's rule, 22 to 25 people became billionaires, while the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will create crores of "lakhpatis"

April 24, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Amravati (Maharashtra

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally in Amravati, Maharashtra on April 24, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally in Amravati, Maharashtra on April 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: X/@RahulGandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on April 24 claimed that 10 years of Narendra Modi government saw only 22 to 25 persons becoming billionaires, but if the INDIA alliance is voted to power, it will turn crores of people into "lakhpatis".

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Amravati district, Mr. Gandhi also said no force in the world can change the Constitution of India.

He reiterated that caste census will be done on priority if the INDIA alliance is voted to power and it will also waive farmers' loans.

Follow LIVE updates on the Lok Sabha polls 2024 on April 24, 2024

The Congress, which is a part of the opposition INDIA alliance, has listed the Mahalaxmi scheme and the right to apprenticeship among its various promises made in its manifesto for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The former Congress president claimed that 10 years of PM Modi's rule saw 22 to 25 persons becoming "arabpatis" (billionaires), while the INDIA alliance, if voted to power, will create crores of "lakhpatis".

The Mahalaxmi scheme, aiming to provide ₹1 lakh every year to the poor women, and the right to apprenticeship, which aims to enable graduates and diploma holders to get a one-year job as apprentices and provide ₹1 lakh in their bank accounts, will change the face of the country and make crores of "lakhpatis", he said.

PM Modi waived off loans worth ₹16 lakh crore of his billionaire friends: Rahul

After the end of one-year apprenticeship, India will have a trained and skilled workforce, he said.

The Wayanad MP claimed the BJP wanted to change the Constitution because it did not want 90 per cent of the population, which comprises the backwards, advisasis (tribals), Dalits and minorities, to know their real potential.

Describing the Constitution as the “voice” of the poor, he said, “No force in the world can change the Constitution, wonder what gave the BJP confidence to even think of doing so.”

Farmers, Dalits, Marathas hold the key in rural Maharashtra

"The Constitution is not just a book, but a weapon of the poor," he said and claimed 22 to 25 persons were helping Mr. Modi to destroy it.

The poor, Dalits, backwards, minorities, poor from the general category, adivasis comprise 90% of the population and they do not have a representation in the corporate, government and media fields, Mr. Gandhi said.

“There are 15% Dalits, 8% adivasis, 50% OBCs, 15% minorities, 5% poor from the general category. Since they do not have a representation, issues related to them are not highlighted as they should be,” he said.

Posters of Robert Vadra surface in Amethi amid speculation over Congress' candidate for Lok Sabha polls 2024

The Congress leader said the right to apprenticeship will create a trained workforce in a year's time besides providing ₹1 lakh in their bank accounts.

A commission will be set up to take a call on when the farmers' crop loans need to be waived, he said.

The INDIA alliance government will waive farmers' loans, Mr. Gandhi said.

Sam Pitroda says Congress’s ‘redistribution of wealth in interest of people’; advocates inheritance tax in India

“There is no dearth of money in the country. If loans of the rich are waived, same rule should apply to farmers and the poor, I am only asking for justice,” he said.

Elections to the Amravati and seven other Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held on April 26.

