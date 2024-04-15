LED screen falls off, leaving a few injured during Congress party roadshow in Shivamogga

April 15, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

A couple of Congress supporters and a reporter suffered injuries when a LED screen fell off during the Congress party’s roadshow in Shivamogga on Monday.

The party had made arrangements to live telecast the roadshow for the benefit of participants by placing LED screens on trucks. One of the screens fell as the procession was passing through Gandhi Bazar. Mavinakere Nagarajappa, a party supporter, suffered injury. A few others including Vinay Purdal, a TV journalist, suffered minor injuries.

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education, visited McGann Hospital, where Nagarajappa, an injured person, was being treated. R. Prasanna Kumar, president of Shivamogga District Congress Committee, and others accompanied him.