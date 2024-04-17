Key contestants for Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat campaign mostly in city on final campaign day

April 17, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 07:03 am IST - Tiruppur

The AIADMK candidate Arunachalam conducted the last phase of campaign mostly in the Tiruppur city limits.

Addressing the electorate, former Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan sounded confident that his party candidate will register a win with the largest margin of votes.

Mr. Sentottaiyan and Mr. Arunachalam sought to assure the electorate that the AIADMK was the only party with proven track record of prioritising people’s welfare.

Naam Tamil Katchi candidate Seethalakshmi undertook an intensive campaign covering various locations in the city including Rayapuram, Dharapuram Road, Kasipalayam, and Velampalayam. The party cadre spread out to the interiors of the city through vehicle campaigns underscoring the importance of voting Ms. Seethalakshmi to safeguard environment.

BJP candidate A.P. Muruganandam took part in a vehicle rally and met the public at MGR Nagar, Nehru Nagar and Perumanallur and many other places in Tirupur North Assembly constituency, seeking votes for the lotus symbol with an assurance to fulfil all the 100 promises he had made for the development of Tiruppur.

Mr. Muruganandam said he would take up the issues facing the people directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The hosiery sector will be given a thrust by the next BJP Government, he said.

Flanked by DMK Ministers and senior leaders, the CPI candidate for Tiruppur K. Subbarayan took part in a vehicle rally and promised the electorate that Tiruppur was poised for rapid development under the next Central Government to be formed by INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) bloc.

Following the two-wheeler rally at Pandya Nagar in the morning, the CPI candidate who is the sitting MP of the constituency traversed through the city along with Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, and sought votes for a second term.