March 27, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 07:17 am IST - THANJAVUR:

The candidates of the main political parties filed their nomination papers for the Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency on Wednesday.

They are M. Muruganantham of BJP and S. Murasoli of DMK. While DMDK nominee P. Sivanesan filed his papers on Monday, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Hymayun Kabir submitted his papers on Tuesday.