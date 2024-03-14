GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kadiyam’s daughter gets Warangal ticket as BRS names four more candidates for LS polls

This takes the total number of candidates announced by the BRS to nine

March 14, 2024 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced names of four more party candidates for Lok Sabha elections.

Former BRS MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan has been announced as the candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, while former TDP president Kasani Gnaneshwar gets the Chevella ticket following the reluctance of sitting MP G. Ranjit Reddy to contest the election.

A surprise pick is Dr. Kadiyam Kavya from Warangal SC seat dropping the sitting member Pasunuri Dayakar. The party named Vinod Kumar from Zaheerabad seat.

This takes the total number of candidates announced by the BRS to nine.

In the first list announced a few days ago, five candidates were named, including BRS Parliamentary Party leader Nama Nageshwar Rao from Khammam and Maloth Kavitha from Mahabubabad ST constituency.

Among others, senior party leader Boinpally Vinod Kumar will contest from Karimnagar constituency and take on BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Former Minister Koppula Eashwar was the party choice from Peddapally SC seat. The party had retained Manne Srinivas Reddy from Mahabubnagar constituency.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.