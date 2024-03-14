Kadiyam’s daughter gets Warangal ticket as BRS names four more candidates for LS polls

March 14, 2024 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced names of four more party candidates for Lok Sabha elections.

Former BRS MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan has been announced as the candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, while former TDP president Kasani Gnaneshwar gets the Chevella ticket following the reluctance of sitting MP G. Ranjit Reddy to contest the election.

A surprise pick is Dr. Kadiyam Kavya from Warangal SC seat dropping the sitting member Pasunuri Dayakar. The party named Vinod Kumar from Zaheerabad seat.

This takes the total number of candidates announced by the BRS to nine.

In the first list announced a few days ago, five candidates were named, including BRS Parliamentary Party leader Nama Nageshwar Rao from Khammam and Maloth Kavitha from Mahabubabad ST constituency.

Among others, senior party leader Boinpally Vinod Kumar will contest from Karimnagar constituency and take on BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Former Minister Koppula Eashwar was the party choice from Peddapally SC seat. The party had retained Manne Srinivas Reddy from Mahabubnagar constituency.