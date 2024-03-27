GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JJP to contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana

March 27, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 03:24 am IST - GURUGRAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The  Jannayak Janta Party has decided to contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and explore the possibility to fight the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat as well.

The decision was taken at the party’s Political Affairs Committee meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

Party national president Ajay Chautala, former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and party’s State president Sardar Nishan Singh were present in the meeting alongside other senior leaders of the party.

The committee discussed the names of the candidates for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats and evaluated them on various parameters.

The names of a few candidates were shortlisted for each  seat and several topics were discussed in detail in the context of the current political situation of the State and the Lok Sabha election.

It was suggested in the meeting that apart from Haryana, the party should also explore the possibility of contesting Lok Sabha election in Chandigarh, to which senior leaders agreed.

The alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janta Party had ended earlier this month amid disagreement over sharing of seats for Lok Sabha election.

