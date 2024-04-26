GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

In Vijayapura, Rahul Gandhi reiterates poll guarantees

April 26, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated April 27, 2024 04:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at a party rally in Vijayapura on Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at a party rally in Vijayapura on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At the Congress campaign rally in Vijayapura on Friday, party leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated the guarantees promised in the party manifesto.

He said that if voted to power, INDI Alliance will release ₹1 lakh to women per year, apart from what they are getting from the State government.

This will mean that each woman will get ₹10,500 per month. “You are clapping in support of the Congress when I speak of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka. You will clap harder when I tell you that we are planning payment of ₹1 lakh per year. India will become the first country in the world to start direct payments to the poor,” he said. The payments will continue till poverty is eradicated, he said.

“This will be done after collecting data of all families and by choosing a woman from each poor family,” he said. Youth will get cash incentive during the first few years and the government will make consistent efforts to create employment opportunities for them, he said.

He said that the INDI Alliance government, if it were to come to power, will strengthen public institutions in education and health sectors.

“Apart from providing free services, it will give jobs to youth,” he said. MGNREGA will be strengthened. “As soon as our government comes to power, we will waive farm loans. We will provide legal status to MSP and start market intervention schemes,” he said.

“We will scrap the Agnipath scheme that did away with permanent jobs in the army. We will correct all the errors in the GST regime and ensure that all the States are treated fairly during tax redistribution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has committed injustice to States. This will end,” he said.

“Most importantly, we will not talk about irrelevant and sensational issues, unlike Mr. Modi and his party leaders. We will build a society where there is space and equal opportunities for the poor, women, the minorities, the Hindus, the Dalits and the Adivasis. The Congress will take steps to resolve issues like poverty, unemployment and price rise in the country,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.