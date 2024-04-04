GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

In all, 358 candidates file nominations for April 26 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka

Kumaraswamy declares his family assets amounting to ₹217.21 crore, while his brother-in-law C.N. Manjunath has declared assets worth ₹98.38 crore

April 04, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated April 05, 2024 07:46 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) National president H.D. Kumaraswamy taking blessings of his father at his residence before filing his nomination papers for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, April 4.

JD(S) National president H.D. Kumaraswamy taking blessings of his father at his residence before filing his nomination papers for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, April 4. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tejasvi Surya, BJP candidate for Bengaluru South constituency at a rally before filing his nomination paper at Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 4.

Tejasvi Surya, BJP candidate for Bengaluru South constituency at a rally before filing his nomination paper at Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 4. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, his brother-in-law and cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, and Tejasvi Surya, incumbent Bengaluru South MP, were prominent among the 183 candidates who filed 224 sets of papers on Thursday, April 4, the last day for filing nominations for the first of the two-phase Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, on April 26.

Overall, 358 candidates including 25 women have filed 492 sets of nominations since March 28, when filing of papers began in Karnataka. Of the 492 nominations, 211 papers have been filed by Independents and 161 by Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPP). Scrutiny of nominations will be done on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.

HDK’s assets grow by ₹28.21 crore

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who filed his nomination papers as a JD(S) candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, has declared his family assets amounting to ₹217.21 crore.

While movable assets in his name amount to ₹10.71 crores, the movable assets in the name of his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) stand at ₹ 90.32 crores and ₹ 1.2 crores respectively. While ₹ 43.94 crore worth of immovable assets were in Mr Kumaraswamy’s name, ₹64.07 crore of immovable assets were in his wife’s name, besides another ₹6.97 crore in his HUF.

Mr. Kumaraswamy had declared family assets amounting to ₹189 crore when he contested the Assembly elections from Channapatna held last year.

C.N. Manjunath is worth ₹98.38 crore

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s brother-in-law, cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Bengaluru Rural against D.K. Suresh, incumbent MP, has declared total assets worth ₹98.38 crore. This includes movable assets worth ₹25.09 crore and immovable assets worth ₹73.28 crore held by him and his family. 

While he has declared total assets worth ₹43.64 crore held by him, his wife Anusuya Manjunath is way richer with assets worth ₹52.66 crore (including ₹17.36 crore movable assets), as per the affidavit. Besides, he has declared assets of ₹2.07 crore as his share in the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).  

Dr. Manjunath, who recently retired as director of the State-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, owns a Mercedes Benz car worth over ₹44 lakh and a Hyundai Verna worth over ₹9.5 lakh. His wife owns a Ciaz Smart Hybrid Alpha car worth over ₹13.5 lakh apart from gold, diamond, precious stones, and silver worth over ₹5.25 crore. 

Surya’s assets rise from ₹13 lakh to ₹4.10 crore

Mr. Surya, who is seeking a re-election from Bengaluru South, has declared total assets of ₹4.10 crore. This is 31.5% higher than ₹13 lakh that he declared in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He has declared that he does not possess any immovable assets. His total assets of ₹4.10 crore include investment in mutual funds to the tune of ₹1.99 crore and investment in shares of over ₹1.79 crore.

Tumakuru and Kolar candidates

In Tumakuru, Muddahanumegowda S.P., former MP, who filed his nomination as a Congress candidate, has declared total assets worth ₹9.81 crore. This includes movable assets of about ₹1.17 crore and immovable assets worth ₹ 8.63 crore. In 2104 Mr Muddahanumegowda had declared assets worth over ₹3 crore.

K.V. Gowtham, Congress candidate from Kolar has declared total assets of ₹15.11 crore. This includes movable assets worth ₹3.29 crore and immovable assets of about ₹11.82 crore.

