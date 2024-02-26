GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I’m also part of NDA like HDK, confident of getting BJP ticket: Sumalatha

I have given 100 per cent support to BJP in Parliament and therefore hopeful of getting the Mandya ticket

February 26, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sumalatha

Sumalatha | Photo Credit: file photo

Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, on Monday expressed confidence of getting the BJP ticket from Mandya in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

In the last election, she contested as an Independent candidate, backed by the BJP, and won. Ms. Sumalatha defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, of the Janata Dal (S) in a high-voltage contest. The Janata Dal (S) is now aligned with the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, the MP said she too was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) like the Janata Dal (S).

When reporters sought her reaction to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement that his party was part of the NDA and expressed confidence of his party getting the Mandya seat, she remarked: “I am also part of the NDA like his party [(JD-S]. I am very confident of the BJP retaining the Mandya seat [during the seat-sharing talks with the JD-S] and about my contesting on the BJP ticket.”

To a question on why would the BJP offer her the Mandya seat, Ms. Sumalatha said she had been supporting that party since the time she was elected — backing the Bills in Parliament and the other initiatives of the party.

“I have given my 100 per cent support to the BJP; I gave outside support to the party in the last Assembly polls in the State. All these factors are in my favour,” she said.

The MP said the Women’s Reservation Bill had been passed and the BJP was reportedly planning to provide more opportunities for women to contest elections.

“I am confident that the BJP will consider my candidature at the time of deciding to whom the ticket should be given,” Ms. Sumalatha said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.