Home voting for voters above 85, persons with disabilities begins in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru

April 14, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, 6,100 voters comprising those 85 years old and above, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) have opted for home voting in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, according to K. Vidyakumari, Deputy Commissioner, Udupi.

Of them, 4,474 voters are in Udupi district and 1,626 voters are in Chikkamagaluru district. The constituency will go to the polls in the first phase in Karnataka that is on April 26. The home voting which began on Saturday will go on till April 17, the DC said.

The voting which began in Kaup and Karkala Assembly constituencies under Udupi district on Saturday will go on till Monday. The Kaup constituency has 851 senior citizen voters aged 85 years and above and 250 PWD voters. Karkala has 854 senior citizen voters and 285 PWD voters.

The voting in Udupi, Kundapura and Chikkamagaluru Assembly segments began on Sunday. It will go on in the three constituencies till Tuesday. Udupi constituency has 1,057 senior citizens and 216 PWD voters while Kundapura has 764 senior citizens and 197 PWD voters. Chikkamagaluru Assembly constituency has 91 senior citizens and 28 PWD voters.

The voting in Moodigere, Tarikere and Sringeri Assembly constituencies under Chikkamagaluru district will be held on Monday and Tuesday.

Moodigere has 237 senior citizens and 95 PWD voters and Tarikere has 309 senior citizens and 123 PWD voters. Sringeri has 501 senior citizens and 247 PWD voters.

Ms. Vidyakumari inspected the home voting at a house at Kalya near Kaup on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner said the voting is being videographed by the team of the Election Commission.