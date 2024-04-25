High-decibel campaign comes to an end in Chalakudy

April 25, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - KOCHI

Public campaign for the electoral battle in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency ended on a festive note as hundreds participated in the high-decibel campaign on Wednesday evening.

They took out festive processions from various Assembly segments towards the final meeting point amid sloganeering in support of the candidates. Drummers provided fuel to enthusiastic party workers as they carried cardboard cutouts of their candidates. Colourful balloons and party flags were also in abundant display in a show of strength by rival fronts.

Benny Behanan, candidate of the United Democratic Front (UDF), began the last day of public campaign by having tea with Roji John, MLA, party leaders, and workers at the Angamaly municipal market. He interacted with fishermen and traders too. The candidate joined the rally ahead of the the grand finale that began on the premises of the Chalakudy bus station. Activists from the seven Assembly constituencies of Kaipamangalam, Chalakudy, Kodungalloor, Aluva, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, and Kunnathunad turned up for the final lap of the campaign. Besides the tri-colour flag of the Congress party, the flags of its alliance partners also flew high in the rallies that converged at Chalakudy.

C. Raveendranath, candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), began his last day of public campaign by joining hundreds of party workers at a road show at Kolencherry. Similar road shows were held in the seven Assembly constituencies, and they later converged at the final point at Angamaly. As party workers displayed red balloons, Mr. Raveendranath greeted them from his open vehicle. The mood turned electric as the drum beats peaked.

K.A. Unnikrishnan, candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), joined party workers at the final leg of the public campaign at Angamaly. Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) carried the cardboard cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the candidate greeted them from his open vehicle. Charlie Paul, candidate of the Twenty20, participated in the grand finale held at Kolencherry. Party activists displayed cutouts of the party symbol and danced to the tune of election songs.

On Thursday, the candidates will be actively involved in a silent campaign. The key fronts exuded confidence amid hopes that a record voter turnout is likely on the polling day on April 26.