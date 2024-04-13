GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gujarat Congress moves EC against Speaker for code violation

The party alleged that Shankar Chaudhary canvassed for BJP in the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat

April 13, 2024 03:13 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhry.

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhry. | Photo Credit: X@ChaudhryShankar

The Gujarat Congress has approached the Election Commission, seeking action for model code violation, against Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary for allegedly “canvassing for the BJP” in the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat. The party said the Speaker was a constitutional post holder who should not canvass in the electoral process. 

The Opposition party, in its complaint, has also attached a purported video in which the Speaker is seen “delivering a political speech.” 

“Once elected as a Speaker, the person ceases to be the member of any political party but here, Shankar Chaudhary has been actively involved in the political activities in Banaskantha,” said Gujarat Congress leader Manish Doshi. 

“As per Model Code of Conduct, constitutional post-holders cannot participate in campaigning for any political party,” he stated in the complaint. 

Mr. Doshi accused the Speaker of campaigning for BJP candidate Rekha Chaudhary, who is fighting against Congress legislator Geniben Thakor. 

In the video, Mr. Chaudhary is heard telling the voters of Vav and Danta talukas to give massive lead in support of the Prime Minister.

In Banaskantha, Mr. Chaudhary is a powerful figure who is not only a legislator from the Tharad Assembly segment but also chairman of Banaskantha dairy and vice-chairman of the Gujarat State Cooperative Bank, both powerful cooperative institutions. 

The BJP said the event where Mr. Chaudhary spoke was not a “party event.” “We will respond to the Election Commission if it asks for reply on the Congress’s complaint,” a BJP leader said. 

