GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Great Nicobar’s particularly vulnerable tribal group, Shompen, cast their vote for the first time

Seven members of the tribe exercised their franchise; the estimated population of Shompen as per the 2011 Census data is 229

April 19, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Chennai

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan
A voter from the Shompen tribal community poses for a photo after casting his vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday.

A voter from the Shompen tribal community poses for a photo after casting his vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI/@AndamanCEO

For the first time, members of the Shompen, one of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in the country and who reside in the dense tropical rain forests of the Great Nicobar island, on Friday took part in the election process by casting their votes in the Andaman and Nicobar Lok Sabha constituency.

Seven members of the tribe exercised their franchise, said Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ Chief Electoral Officer B.S. Jaglan.

The estimated population of Shompen was 229 as per the 2011 Census data.

According to the provisional figures made available, the voter turnout was 63.99%. In 2019, the voter turnout was 65.09%

Manikya Rao Yadhav, president of the Andamans unit of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said that as late-comers had to be accommodated, polling was extended beyond the scheduled time.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / Andaman and Nicobar Islands / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.