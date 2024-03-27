Govind Karjol is BJP candidate for Chitradurga

March 27, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 07:43 am IST - BENGALURU

The BJP has chosen former Deputy Chief Minister and Dalit leader Govind Karjol as its candidate from Chitradurga (SC Reserved) constituency for Lok Sabha polls.

The seat is presently being represented by Union Minister of State A. Narayanaswamy.

The seat was witnessing resistance to the candidature of Mr. Karjol, who hails from Vijayapura/Bagalkot, ever since there were reports that he is eyeing this seat. In fact, Mr. Narayanaswamy too is an outsider for this seat.

Mr. Karjol, a senior Dalit leader from BJP, is also a close confidante of party veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa.

With the announcement of candidate for the Chitradurga seat, the BJP has completed the process of naming candidates for all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka being contested by it. The remaining three seats in Karnataka are being contested by BJP’s alliance partner JD(S).