Former IAS officer embarks on door-to-door campaign in Nalgonda Lok Sabha Constituency  

April 28, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated April 29, 2024 08:16 am IST - NALGONDA

Cholleti Prabhakar who is contesting as the Independent candidate from Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency.

 

Former IAS officer Cholleti Prabhakar (67), originating from the AGMU cadre, is conducting a unique door-to-door campaign within the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency as part of his election campaign. Despite his unassuming appearance, which contrasts with his distinguished bureaucratic background, Mr. Prabhakar is actively engaging with locals, distributing pamphlets advocating the essential role of voting in upholding democracy. He retired as the Principal Secretary from the Puducherry government.

His poignant personal story, including the tragic loss of his son, Sravan Kumar, shortly after the latter’s selection to the UPSC, enriches his campaign ethos. Mr. Prabhakar is further contributing to society by establishing the Cholleti Sravan Kumar Foundation in memory of his son.

A devoted follower of Ambedkarism and a disciple of renowned IAS officer S. R. Shankaran, Mr. Prabhakar declares his adherence to a modest lifestyle, devoid of material possessions such as property or vehicles. His decision to run for the Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate reflects a deep-seated desire to purify politics of dynastic and corrupt influences, thereby promoting a more inclusive and transparent electoral process.

Expressing concern over the commercialisation of elections, where substantial amounts are expended in violation of constitutional principles and electoral regulations, Mr. Prabhakar emphasises the need to safeguard democracy. “I urge voters to wield their vote as a tool to protect democracy, which is endangered by the heavy influence of money, caste, creed and religion,” he states.

Despite an unsuccessful bid for the Nalgonda Assembly constituency in the recent polls, Mr. Prabhakar remains undeterred, with his primary objective being to enlighten the electorate about the importance of preserving democracy. Among the 31 candidates competing for the Nalgonda parliamentary constituency, Mr. Prabhakar stands out for his qualifications and integrity.

