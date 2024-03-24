GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former IAF chief Bhadauria joins BJP

Former Indian Air Force chief R.K.S. Bhadauria, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, joined the BJP on March 24

March 24, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
In this video grab, former Indian Air Force chief R.K.S. Bhadauria talks to the media after joining the BJP on March 24, 2024. Credits: X/@BJP4India

In this video grab, former Indian Air Force chief R.K.S. Bhadauria talks to the media after joining the BJP on March 24, 2024. Credits: X/@BJP4India

Former Indian Air Force chief R.K.S. Bhadauria joined the BJP on March 24.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde lauded Mr. Bhadauria's long service in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and expressed confidence that he will contribute actively to the political field after playing an active role in the defence forces.

The BJP leader said Mr. Bhadauria spent nearly 40 years in the IAF and contributed to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hails from Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is yet to name its candidates from several seats in the state for the Lok Sabha elections.

