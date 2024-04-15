Folkarts performers enjoy new recognition in campaigns but lack of opportunities prevail

April 15, 2024 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - Chennai

Beats of sikkattam, people dancing to the tunes of parai, dholi along with performances of poikal kuthirai and karagattam are just some of the scenes that welcome you to election campaigns.

“For centuries, this has been the best way to call attention to the people. It’s only fair that it continues,” said A. Avinash, a thappattam performer. J. Vijaykumar, a sikkattam performer, said, the elections have made a path for wider recognition with the public. Kannadi Venpura, his sikkattam group has so far travelled to seven districts across the State and performed as part of the campaigns.

“More people have approached us regarding our art with a lot of appreciation and curiosity,” he said. Mr. Vijayakumar has been performing Sikkattam for the past 22 years which is native to Pollachi, Coimbatore.

Stating that this is the first time they are performing in any election campaign, he said, “The awareness regarding the art form is quite low. Only in the past 10 years has it been increasing. This election season has been quite rewarding.”

The sentiments are similar for periya melam artistes from Tiruvannamalai too. “We had the opportunity to perform at Chennai Sangamam and since then, there has been greater interest in folk arts among people,” said Bala, a periya melam performer.

However, the picture has not been so rosy for every artiste. “Usually at a temple festival, the group is bigger and we can earn well to tide us over the next few performances or lean months. But during elections, as permissions are a problem, the festivals are not held which causes us to lose a considerable earning. Though we get paid about ₹2,000 each it is not enough to justify our food and travel expenses,” said a musician who travelled from Krishnagiri.

K. Vasanthi, a kargattam performer said, in this election season she had the chance only to perform at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Chennai. “Usually, elections would mean a little extra income but it’s proving to be difficult. With a pay of about ₹1,500, how much can you even feed a family?” she asked.

Pointing out that Assembly elections have been the most profitable, Avinash said, “There have been times when my band group was able to earn over ₹60,000. The reach with the public is great at every election as more people become aware of the various artistes.”