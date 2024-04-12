GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Fit to become MP’: Thrissur Mayor’s remarks on NDA candidate Suresh Gopi puts LDF in tight spot

However, Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese does a somersault after his remarks turned controversial

April 12, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese (file)

Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese (file)

A remark made by M.K. Varghese, Mayor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-led Thrissur Corporation in Kerala, that actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, “is fit to become Thrissur MP” has put the LDF in a tight spot.

The Mayor made the remarks on April 12 (Friday) when Mr. Gopi reached the Thrissur Corporation as part of his 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

“Suresh Gopi fulfilled his promises by giving ₹1 crore to the Thrissur Corporation,” Mr. Varghese said.

The Mayor, however, did a somersault, after his remarks turned controversial.

“All the three candidates of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency are good. LDF candidate V.S. Sunil Kunar is exceptionally good. I didn’t politically support Suresh Gopi. I am an independent candidate. My vote is for development,” Mr. Varghese said.

The Mayor’s remarks have stirred up a hornet’s nest in Thrissur which faces a fierce battle between three fronts.

Related Topics

Kerala / General Elections 2024 / Thrissur / National Democratic Alliance / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.