‘Fit to become MP’: Thrissur Mayor’s remarks on NDA candidate Suresh Gopi puts LDF in tight spot

April 12, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - Thrissur

A remark made by M.K. Varghese, Mayor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-led Thrissur Corporation in Kerala, that actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, “is fit to become Thrissur MP” has put the LDF in a tight spot.

The Mayor made the remarks on April 12 (Friday) when Mr. Gopi reached the Thrissur Corporation as part of his 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

“Suresh Gopi fulfilled his promises by giving ₹1 crore to the Thrissur Corporation,” Mr. Varghese said.

The Mayor, however, did a somersault, after his remarks turned controversial.

“All the three candidates of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency are good. LDF candidate V.S. Sunil Kunar is exceptionally good. I didn’t politically support Suresh Gopi. I am an independent candidate. My vote is for development,” Mr. Varghese said.

The Mayor’s remarks have stirred up a hornet’s nest in Thrissur which faces a fierce battle between three fronts.