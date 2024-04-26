First-time voters want govt. to create jobs, develop infrastructure

April 26, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MANI/PUTTUR

Some youngsters who voted for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections in Dakshina Kannada constituency on Friday have asked that the government focus on creating job opportunities and infrastructure development.

Tejaswini, an engineering student, and Lavanish, a Commerce student, who voted at polling station number 172 at Mani said the government should address the unemployment issue. In addition, poor students should get financial assistance from the government for paying fees. Infrastructure development should also get a boost, they said.

K.A. Yakshita, a Commerce student who voted in the same booth, said that employment opportunities should be created with a regional focus as youths should get employment at the regional level without migrating to big cities.

Shazan Hussain, a BBA student, who cast his vote for the first time in a Parliamentary election in the same booth said that Mani area had not witnessed any development projects in the last a decade. Roads should be improved, he added.

Vaishnavi Pai, a BCA student, who voted at a polling station in Sudana School in Puttur echoed that more jobs should be created for youth.

Technical glitch with EVM

Meanwhile, the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at polling station number 71 at Sudana School developed a technical snag just after the test voting was completed and before the voting was to commence.

A polling official said that the snag was addressed immediately by a technician of the Election Commission. Hence, there was a delay of 20 minutes in commencing the voting. The voting began at 7.20 a.m. No votes had been cast by then in the EVM.