First phase of training for polling personnel held

March 28, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 11:10 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The first phase of training for polling personnel to be deployed at the polling booths in Villupuram (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency was held here on Thursday. Additional Collector Srutanjay Narayanan inspected the training programme.

A total of 9,614 officials are to be deployed in the 1,966 polling stations that comes under the Villupuram (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency and its six Assembly segments of Mailam, Tindivanam (Reserved), Vanur (Reserved), Villupuram, Vikravandi, and Tirukkoilur.

Every polling booth would have a presiding officer and three polling officials. Polling stations with more than 1,200 voters would be provided with an extra polling official.