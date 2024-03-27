Filing of nominations for Lok Sabha elections begins today

March 27, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 07:45 am IST - Bengaluru

Filing of nominations for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls - the first phase in Karnataka - will begin on Thursday following the publication of the gazette notification by the Election Commission of India. In Karnataka, 14 parliamentary constituencies in 18 districts will go to polls on April 26.

The Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16 after which the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect. Candidates can file nominations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, said the last date for filing nomination papers is April 4 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 5. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8 and the elections will be held on April 26 and counting on June 4. The election process will come to an end on June 6, he said.

A total of 58,834 polling stations have been identified. As per the revised final electoral rolls for 2024, published on January 22, Karnataka has 5.38 crore electors, including 2.68 crore women and 4,920 in the others category.

Mr. Meena said candidates can also file online nominations on ENCORE, a software developed by the ECI to streamline and enhance candidate and election management. “The candidate not only will be able to fill the form online, but he will also be able to upload the affidavit and deposit the security payment online. Although this system was available in the 2023 Assembly elections too, we did not receive any online nominations then. Candidates can file online and also submit papers in person,” he said.

On April 26

The 14 parliamentary constituencies that go to poll on April 26 are Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South, Chickballapur and Kolar. While all political parties have almost announced their candidates, leaders have started campaigns following visits to temples and places of worship.

Seizures

The Election Commission has made total seizures worth over ₹ 55.76 crore since March 16 when the MCC came into force in Karnataka. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals.

The amount of cash seized was ₹19.69 crore, while liquor worth ₹26.19 crore, narcotics worth ₹88.37 lakh and freebies worth ₹ 65.43 lakh were seized.

A comparison of seizures made by the Election Commission during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 (from March 10 to March 24) to seizures made in 2024 (from March 16 to March 26) has shown a 110.12% rise in value. While ₹26.54 crore was seized in 2019 from March 10 to March 24, this year ₹55.76 crore has been seized so far, officials said.