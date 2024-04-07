GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Excise Dept. seized beer worth over ₹9.54 crore in Hassan

April 07, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated April 08, 2024 12:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Excise Department officials seized beer boxes in Hassan on Saturday.

Excise Department officials seized beer boxes in Hassan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of the Excise Department conducted a raid on Woodpecker Distilleries and Breweries Pvt Ltd., in the industrial area in Hassan on Saturday and seized beer bottles worth over ₹9.54 crore.

In a press release, the Deputy Commissioner of Excise in Hassan, said that the staff conducted searches in the brewery section of the company as the model code of conduct has been in effect in view of the Lok Sabha elections. The staff noticed lapses in connection with 56,236 boxes (5,63,576 litres) of Power Cool, Legend, Black Fort, Wood Pecker brands of beer.

The officers have registered a breach of licence condition case against the licence holder. The value of the seized beer has been estimated at ₹9.5 crore.

