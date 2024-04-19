Ex-MLA sells part of residential property to fund daughter’s debut in electoral politics in Odisha

April 19, 2024 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

At a time when funds required to meet election expenses are skyrocketing, a former MLA has sold part of his residential properties to finance his daughter’s debut in electoral politics in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

When reports surfaced about Debendra Sharma, the former MLA of Aul constituency, selling five decimals of his 74 decimals worth of homestead land, it caused quite a stir, triggering public curiosity about the reasons behind the sale.

However, those familiar with 64-year-old Mr. Sharma were not taken aback, as he had a history of selling agricultural land each time he contested elections in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. He clinched a victory just once, back in 2014.

Due to a kidney ailments, the former MLA opted out of contesting the upcoming election. Instead, he convinced his daughter, Debasmita Sharma, a qualified MBBS doctor who had left her government job, to enter the political fray. The Congress party has already approved his daughter’s candidature.

When questioned about his decision to sell a portion of his land, he explained, “The funds provided by the Congress are insufficient for running a campaign. While we cannot compete with the extravagant spending of our opponents, we need additional funds beyond what the party provides. Since we lack sufficient savings, selling the land was our last resort.”

He further shared, “My father, the late Dibakar Nath Sharma, a doctor by profession who was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 1967, also sold agricultural land to support my political career in 2004 and 2009 while he was alive.”

Currently, Mr. Sharma receives a monthly pension of ₹30,000 as a former MLA. Additionally, the rental income from shopping complexes in Aul and Bhubaneswar helps sustain their livelihood. “The political space in the constituency is dominated by powerful politician and liquor mafias. I need to do whatever is required to do to checkmate them,” he averred.

The 28-year-old daughter echoed similar sentiment that of his father. “For generations, our family has dedicated themselves to serving the people of Aul. My grandfather and father have always upheld integrity, never resorting to illicit means to secure wealth for future generations. We must honour the trust the people have placed in us,” she stated.

When questioned about how she plans to repay the funds raised by her father, Ms. Sharma replied, “I cannot provide a guarantee on this. However, I will emulate the ethical principles set forth by my father and grandfather, steering clear of any involvement with illegitimate money. The trust of the people is of utmost importance to us.” If elected, Ms. Sharma will continue the family legacy as the third-generation MLA.

The Aul Assembly constituency is situated near the coast, criss-crossed by rivers and creeks. Without any industry, the people in the constituency are dependent on agriculture and fishing. As such hundreds of people migrate to Kerala and other parts of the country for livelihood. The constituency is going to vote on June 1.