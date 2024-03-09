GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki resigns at state Congress chief

Mr. Tuki sent his resignation to the All India Congress Committee on March 8, following the defection of three party MLAs to BJP, he said

March 09, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Nabam Tuki.

| Photo Credit: PTI

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has resigned as the president of the state Congress, ahead of the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections, a party leader said on March 9.

Mr. Tuki sent his resignation to the All India Congress Committee on March 8, following the defection of three party MLAs to BJP, he said.

"The former Chief Minister resigned on moral grounds as he could not prevent the MLAs from defecting to other political parties," APCC general secretary Gyamar Tana said.

Congress compromised border security: PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

Mr. Tuki represents the Sagalee Assembly constituency in the State.

Earlier this month, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayeng, a six-time MLA from Mebo in East Siang district, joined the BJP.

Two other Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP last month, are Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong.

General Elections 2024 / Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

