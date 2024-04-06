Election snippet | Supply of indelible ink for LS polls completed

April 06, 2024 06:17 am | Updated 06:17 am IST

The Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd has completed the supply of over 26.55 lakh vials of indelible ink worth approximately ₹55 crore to various States and Union Territories for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the biggest share going to Uttar Pradesh.

The Karnataka government undertaking has been manufacturing the ink since 1962, solely for the Election Commission. The company said it had supplied over 25.98 lakh vials of indelible ink worth approximately ₹36 crore for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The highest supply as per order was to Uttar Pradesh, which received 3.64 lakh vials back then and the lowest for Lakshadweep at 125 vials of ink. As against the previous Parliamentary elections, there has been an increase of 2.2% in the supply of indelible ink this time.