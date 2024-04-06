GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Election snippet | Supply of indelible ink for LS polls completed

The Karnataka government undertaking has been manufacturing the ink since 1962, solely for the Election Commission

April 06, 2024 06:17 am | Updated 06:17 am IST

PTI

The Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd has completed the supply of over 26.55 lakh vials of indelible ink worth approximately ₹55 crore to various States and Union Territories for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the biggest share going to Uttar Pradesh.

The Karnataka government undertaking has been manufacturing the ink since 1962, solely for the Election Commission. The company said it had supplied over 25.98 lakh vials of indelible ink worth approximately ₹36 crore for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The highest supply as per order was to Uttar Pradesh, which received 3.64 lakh vials back then and the lowest for Lakshadweep at 125 vials of ink. As against the previous Parliamentary elections, there has been an increase of 2.2% in the supply of indelible ink this time.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.