GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election awareness message spread through postcards in Madurai

March 28, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 08:28 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M.S. Sangeetha takes part in an initiative to create awareness of cent per cent polling through postcards at Gandhi Nagar Post Office in Madurai on Thursday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha takes part in an initiative to create awareness of cent per cent polling through postcards at Gandhi Nagar Post Office in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Taking part in an election awareness campaign to ensure cent per cent polling, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Thursday sent postcards to residents with the message ‘My Vote My Right’.

The district administration identified areas which recorded low voter turnout in previous elections. In order to create awareness of the importance of voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, postcards were sent to the voters with the message urging them to exercise their franchise.

The Collector sent the postcards from Gandhi Nagar Post Office situated opposite the Collectorate. Additional Collector Monica Rana and officials of the Department of Posts were present. The district administration intends to send 1,000 such postcards to the residents as part of the initiative.

Earlier this week, the Collector pasted election awareness stickers on State Transport Corporation buses, autorickshaws and ATMs. Marathons, cycle rallies and signature campaigns were conducted as part of the awareness programme. Selfie points have been installed with the message ‘It is my duty to vote’.

During the signature campaign held at the Collectorate, the officials took a pledge that they would cast their votes without fail.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Madurai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.