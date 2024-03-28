Election awareness message spread through postcards in Madurai

March 28, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 08:28 am IST - MADURAI

Taking part in an election awareness campaign to ensure cent per cent polling, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Thursday sent postcards to residents with the message ‘My Vote My Right’.

The district administration identified areas which recorded low voter turnout in previous elections. In order to create awareness of the importance of voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, postcards were sent to the voters with the message urging them to exercise their franchise.

The Collector sent the postcards from Gandhi Nagar Post Office situated opposite the Collectorate. Additional Collector Monica Rana and officials of the Department of Posts were present. The district administration intends to send 1,000 such postcards to the residents as part of the initiative.

Earlier this week, the Collector pasted election awareness stickers on State Transport Corporation buses, autorickshaws and ATMs. Marathons, cycle rallies and signature campaigns were conducted as part of the awareness programme. Selfie points have been installed with the message ‘It is my duty to vote’.

During the signature campaign held at the Collectorate, the officials took a pledge that they would cast their votes without fail.