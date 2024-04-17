Edappadi Palaniswami cannot take a firm stand against the BJP, says M.K. Stalin

April 17, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Chennai

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on April 16, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami could never categorically say that he would not support the BJP.

“Has he ever said that the BJP is an ideological enemy of the AIADMK? It is a fact that Mr Palaniswami can never oppose the BJP. A vote for the AIADMK is actually a vote for the BJP,” he said while campaigning for DMK candidate T.R. Baalu in Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency.

Recalling Mr Palaniswami’s interview to a newspaper, Mr Stalin said the former Chief Minister was not ready to give a categorical answer to the question whether his party would support the BJP after the elections if it required support. “He did not say that the AIADMK would not support. ‘Wait and see’ was his answer,” Mr Stalin said.

The Chief Minister said the people of the state were not ready to believe the blatant lies and facades of Mr Palaniswami and the future of India was safe in the hands of India Bloc.

Reacting to Mr Palaniswami’s assertion that his government had received awards from the Centre for various achievements, the Chief Minister said the DMK would get the award of winning all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“Wait and see. We have repaired the state and administration and have made Tamil Nadu a number one state in the country. The state has ranked first in export of textiles, readymade garments and leather goods,” he added.

Asserting that there was a wave in favour of India Bloc across the country, Mr Stalin said the DMK, when part of the Congress-led UPA government, had implemented a lot of schemes for Tamil Nadu.

He said Mr Baalu held three important portfolios, he implemented schemes to the tune of many thousand crores and constructed a lot of flyovers and earned a name “Paalam Baalu” (Bridges Baalu for constructing several grade separators) from our leader Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi).

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of double-talk, Mr Stalin alleged he hatched a conspiracy to obliterate the role of states and it was exposed by B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, the Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog. “He had said that Mr Modi hatched a plan to reduce the financial allocation to states,” Mr Stalin said.