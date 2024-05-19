GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EC issues two notices to West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar over advertisements 'targeting' TMC

The ECI has sought West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar’s explanation on why two of the party’s advertisements should not be treated as violative of the Model Code of Conduct

Published - May 19, 2024 03:21 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. File

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. File | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The Election Commission (ECI) issued two separate show-cause notices to West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on May 18 for his party allegedly issuing advertisements targeting the State's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The poll panel has sought Mr. Majumdar's explanation on why two advertisements of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not be treated as violative of the Model Code of Conduct, which is in force for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, and its advisory to political parties. The BJP leader has been asked to respond by 5 p.m. on May 21.

According to an English transcript provided in the notices, one advertisement is titled "Trinamool is root cause of corruption" while the other is titled "Anti-Sanatan Trinamool". The first one alleged that West Bengal has become a cradle of corruption while the other advertisement alleged that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is considered "unholy" in "this State".

The TMC had approached the EC against the advertisements, dubbing those as "misleading".

While issuing the notices, the poll watchdog reminded Mr. Majumdar about the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, which deals with criticism based on unverified allegations, and its recent advisory to political parties that said unverified and misleading advertisements should not be published in the media.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / West Bengal / Election Commission of India / Bharatiya Janata Party / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.