GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

“Don’t field Brijendra Singh from Hisar”: Agitating farmers to Congress

Mr. Singh was BJP’s incumbent Hisar Lok Sabha member before he quit the saffron party to join Congress earlier this month

March 28, 2024 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau
Brijendra Singh with Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Brijendra Singh with Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The farmers of around 50 villages in Jind’s Uchana Kalan holding agitation for more than a year in support of their demands on March 27 demanded that Congress should not field former bureaucrat Brijendra Singh as its candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Singh was BJP’s incumbent Hisar Lok Sabha member before he quit the saffron party to join Congress earlier this month. Upon joining the Congress, Mr. Singh had said that he was “uncomfortable” over several issues including the farmers’ movement, the Agniveer Scheme and wrestlers protest.

Holding a press conference in Uchana Kalan, Haryana Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leader Azad Palwa said that Mr. Singh never visited the agitating farmers during his tenure as Lok Sabha member and did not allow them an appointment for a meeting. “We have been holding the agitation since December 2022 in support of several local demands including irrigation water and university status for a gurukul, among others. But both Mr. Singh and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala chose to ignore us and our demands,” said Mr. Palwa.

The farmer leader said the agitating farmers had called for a meeting with the other farmer organisations in the Hisar Lok Sabha seat to oppose the candidature of Mr. Singh.

Mr. Palwa said the farmers would be forced to field their own candidate if the Congress decided to give ticket to Mr. Singh.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.