“Don’t field Brijendra Singh from Hisar”: Agitating farmers to Congress

March 28, 2024 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - GURUGRAM

The farmers of around 50 villages in Jind’s Uchana Kalan holding agitation for more than a year in support of their demands on March 27 demanded that Congress should not field former bureaucrat Brijendra Singh as its candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Singh was BJP’s incumbent Hisar Lok Sabha member before he quit the saffron party to join Congress earlier this month. Upon joining the Congress, Mr. Singh had said that he was “uncomfortable” over several issues including the farmers’ movement, the Agniveer Scheme and wrestlers protest.

Holding a press conference in Uchana Kalan, Haryana Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leader Azad Palwa said that Mr. Singh never visited the agitating farmers during his tenure as Lok Sabha member and did not allow them an appointment for a meeting. “We have been holding the agitation since December 2022 in support of several local demands including irrigation water and university status for a gurukul, among others. But both Mr. Singh and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala chose to ignore us and our demands,” said Mr. Palwa.

The farmer leader said the agitating farmers had called for a meeting with the other farmer organisations in the Hisar Lok Sabha seat to oppose the candidature of Mr. Singh.

Mr. Palwa said the farmers would be forced to field their own candidate if the Congress decided to give ticket to Mr. Singh.