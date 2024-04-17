GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
DMK expresses support for LDF in Idukki

DMK’s Idukki district committee has started campaign work for Joyce George, the LDF candidate in the Idukki constituency

April 17, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 08:17 am IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A poster erected by DMK activists of the district, supporting  Joyce George, the LDF candidate in Idukki.

A poster erected by DMK activists of the district, supporting  Joyce George, the LDF candidate in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) offered support to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Idukki. DMK leaders say the party’s district committee has begun campaign work for Joyce George, the LDF candidate in the Idukki constituency.

In Idukki, over 90% of plantation workers are of Tamil origin. In Devikulam, Peerumade, and Udumbanchola taluks, there are a considerable number of Tamil voters, and the support of the Tamil Nadu-based political party will be of extra benefit to the LDF in the district.

The DMK Idukki secretary K.K. Janardhanan said the LDF leaders approached the party for support. Theparty’s State committee members arrived at Poopara in Idukki and announced the DMK’s official support for the LDF candidate.

15,000 members

“In Idukki, we have 15,000 active members in the plantation sector, and we can tap the Tamil votes. We had approached the United Democratic Front leaders earlier, but did not get a favourable reply. However, the LDF leaders sought support from us,” said Mr. Janardhanan.

According to party leaders, the DMK activists here erected flex boards, banners, and posters for Mr. George in various parts of the district. “The party workers will work to ensure Mr. George’s victory,” said Mr. Janardhanan.

“The party district wing plans to file our own candidates for the next local body election in Idukki. We hope to win many seats in the district’s Tamil majority areas,” he added.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK ) had fielded candidates in the plantation areas of Devikulam, Udumbanchola, and Peerumade taluks in Idukki in the last local body elections. The party, which had a president in the Peerumade grama panchayat in 2015, was unable to secure a single seat in the last election. AIADMK had also fielded candidates in the previous Assembly election but was able to gather only a few votes. The party is currently not active in the district for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

