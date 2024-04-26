GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Distance not a hindrance to cast their votes

April 26, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated April 27, 2024 04:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Prarkithi who lives in California in the US, returned to her native place in Mandya to cast her vote, on Friday.

K.S. Prarkithi who lives in California in the US, returned to her native place in Mandya to cast her vote, on Friday. | Photo Credit: arranged

There are countless instances of Indians living abroad due to various reasons returning home to exercise their franchise on the day of elections.

 A few cases were reported from Mandya. K.S. Prakriti, daughter of retired Mandya tahsildar K.M. Puttaswamy returned home from California in USA, to cast her vote. Her name was registered in polling booth number 167 of Mandya University.

Another such case was of Sonika of Kalenahalli in Mandya district. Sonika, an IT consultant, had to shift to London on account of her work two years ago. But she planned her visit to her hometown to be here for elections and exercised her franchise.

There are innumerable such cases of people ignoring the tyranny of distance or the expenses involved, to exercise their right which is in contrast to a sizeable section of voters who give elections a skip.

