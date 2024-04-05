GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Delhi BJP to host cultural events ahead of LS poll

April 05, 2024 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi BJP has scheduled an 18-day cultural festival in the national capital nearly a month before Delhi is set to vote in the Lok Sabha election. As part of the cultural events, which will be celebrated from April 5-23, the party has planned several events around days with religious significance, including Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Hanuman Jayanti.

The party has also planned programmes around its foundation day (April 6). It will also observe ‘Nishadraj Jayanti’ on April 5 and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti on April 11 in an attempt to connect with voters from different sections of the society. Voting for all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats is slated for May 25, in the sixth phase of the general election.

Delhi / General Elections 2024 / politics / politics (general) / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

