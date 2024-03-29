GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress to release Lok Sabha poll manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will unveil the manifesto at a public rally.

March 29, 2024 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Mallkarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election in Jaipur on April 6 in the presence of senior party leaders. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will release the manifesto at a public meeting at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium here.

The party’s Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on March 28 that preparations for the meeting, to be attended by party workers from across the State, were discussed at an election strategy session here.

Mr. Randhawa, who attended the meeting, said a huge crowd would attend the rally as there was enthusiasm among party leaders and the people.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra were among those who attended the strategy meeting, which reviewed preparations for elections in six Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

Mr. Gehlot said this will be Ms. Gandhi’s first visit to Rajasthan after her election to the Rajya Sabha from the state. “The manifesto, which is meant for the people, will be launched among the public. It is a matter of pride for us,” he said.

Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024 / Rajasthan

